Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 261,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,312,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,940.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LDOS opened at $149.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

