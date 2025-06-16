Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 38,268.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,558.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $454.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $468.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.67 and its 200 day moving average is $340.64.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

