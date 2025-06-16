Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 185 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $122.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $132.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

