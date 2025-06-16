Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,310 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 895.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:MSM opened at $80.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.81.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 27,642 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

