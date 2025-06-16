Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,717 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,265,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,766,000 after acquiring an additional 360,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,463,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,756,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Co. has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.