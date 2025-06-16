Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,981 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,819 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,435,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,498 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of VNO opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.25, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,400. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

