Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,099,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,036,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $21.68 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTES. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

