Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $242,380,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $204,000,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $192,284,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $102,209,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $73,906,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Performance
NYSE DT opened at $53.02 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
