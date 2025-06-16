Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.3%

DPZ opened at $452.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.33. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $535.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

