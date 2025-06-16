Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after buying an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 585,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,037,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.9%

HIG stock opened at $125.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.83. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.