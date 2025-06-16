Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $321.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

