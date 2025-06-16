Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Skyline Champion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyline Champion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 645.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,231.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 306.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

NYSE SKY opened at $61.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.