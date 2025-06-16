Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.7%

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.97. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $462.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

