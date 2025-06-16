Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $750,572,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,406 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 930,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5%

SNOW stock opened at $208.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $214.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.36, for a total value of $82,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,090,389.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,674.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,428.48. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,058 shares of company stock valued at $170,730,711 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.