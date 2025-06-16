Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 472.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 66,212 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $25.90 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

