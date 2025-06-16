Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 4,757.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 197,263 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,606,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 403.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2,541.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 148,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 143,068 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 4.8%

SPB opened at $51.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $330,328.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,427 shares in the company, valued at $45,814,089.79. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

