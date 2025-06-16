Stifel Canada Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$274.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$284.00 to C$294.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$296.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$284.31.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$271.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$260.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$253.07. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$204.28 and a 12-month high of C$284.15. The firm has a market cap of C$35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

In other WSP Global news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total value of C$1,889,184.67. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

