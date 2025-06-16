Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $269.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.51. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.20.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

