Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,550 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VT opened at $124.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

