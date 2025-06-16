Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 329 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,859,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,760,000 after purchasing an additional 750,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,829,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PPL by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,000 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

