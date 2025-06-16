Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,631,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,041,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,749,000 after buying an additional 880,530 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 796,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,510,000 after buying an additional 74,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.85. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $308,551.68. This trade represents a 72.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

