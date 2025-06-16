Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $306,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $177,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Graco by 26,738.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,841,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,929,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,676,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 495,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,196,000 after purchasing an additional 486,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $83.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.86.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.