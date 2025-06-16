Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $356,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Valero Energy stock opened at $134.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

