Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.4% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $987.71 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $944.56 and its 200 day moving average is $972.50. The firm has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.61, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

View Our Latest Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.