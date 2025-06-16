Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $207,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Down 3.2%

Vertiv stock opened at $110.78 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

