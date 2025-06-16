Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $225,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

