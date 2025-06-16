Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $34,412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

