Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,610,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $228.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.