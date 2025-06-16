Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,071 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:UBER opened at $83.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

