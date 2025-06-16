Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $68.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $80.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,602. This trade represents a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

