Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 154 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $221.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $172.20 and a one year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.30 and its 200 day moving average is $205.42.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

