Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 5,558 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.