Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Takes $206,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,355,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,593,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,860,000 after purchasing an additional 680,760 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $38.00 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

