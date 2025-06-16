Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Raised by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 147,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $59.76 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $40.55 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

