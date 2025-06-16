Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $174.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.