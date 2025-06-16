The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $123.03 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $122.84 and a one year high of $171.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day moving average of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

