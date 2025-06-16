The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 116.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $67.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.15.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

