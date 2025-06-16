The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 7.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $2,283,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 209.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $141.19 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $906.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.46 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 203,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,251,459.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,838,924 shares in the company, valued at $394,979,496.12. The trade was a 7.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 640,968 shares of company stock worth $93,495,270. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

