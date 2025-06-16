The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 114.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.