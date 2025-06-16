The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Receives $82.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Toro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Toro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $356,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,930.22. The trade was a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Toro by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.83. Toro has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

