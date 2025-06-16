The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Down 47.5% in May

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $5.85 on Monday. Wharf has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

