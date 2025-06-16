The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

