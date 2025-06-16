TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 22.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 777,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 364,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNR

TNR Gold Stock Down 22.7%

TNR Gold Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$16.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.