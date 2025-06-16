Top Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Now – June 14th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, American Battery Technology, and NOVONIX are the five Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture and sell batteries and related components for applications such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics and grid-scale energy storage. They include firms involved in raw-material sourcing (like lithium and cobalt mining), cell and pack production, advanced chemistry research and battery recycling. Investors use them to gain exposure to the growing demand for electrification and renewable-energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,051,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,648. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $175,800,000.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243,274.41.

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. 1,514,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,427. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $463.76 million, a P/E ratio of 174.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Shares of NYSE:PLG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. 2,784,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,773. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.70.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABAT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 643,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,796. American Battery Technology has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -2.61.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVX traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. 56,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,685. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. NOVONIX has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

