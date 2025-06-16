Top Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Masco are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in home renovation, maintenance and repair. Typical examples include building-materials suppliers, hardware and tool retailers, and companies offering contracting or installation services. Investors track these stocks to gauge consumer confidence in housing and discretionary spending on property upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 18,672,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,923,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.06. Walmart has a one year low of $66.30 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $751.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.10. 3,362,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.81. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $352.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. 7,297,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,125,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.23. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded down $6.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,920. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.11.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,525. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.94. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

FITB traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,076,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,224. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

MAS traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,703. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Masco has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66.

