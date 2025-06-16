Top Robotics Stocks To Research – June 14th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, and TechnipFMC are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing or selling robotic systems and automation technologies. These firms often supply industrial robots for manufacturing, service robots for healthcare and logistics, or specialized automation solutions for sectors like defense and agriculture. Investing in robotics stocks offers exposure to companies driving innovation in efficiency, productivity and AI-driven process optimization across diverse industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,270,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,508,483. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,963. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,329,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,960. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.27.

