Top Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 14th

Shopify, Etsy, United Parcel Service, Blackstone, and TotalEnergies are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or manage vessels for transporting cargo and passengers across sea routes. Their market performance is driven by factors such as global trade volumes, freight‐rate fluctuations, fuel costs and overall fleet capacity. As a result, shipping stocks tend to be cyclical and can exhibit heightened volatility in response to changes in economic growth and geopolitical developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded down $3.87 on Friday, hitting $105.34. 7,971,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

ETSY traded down $3.30 on Friday, hitting $55.99. 10,589,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $99.89. 4,237,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

TotalEnergies (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. 4,207,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $71.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

See Also