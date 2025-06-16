Trevor Baldwin Sells 117,000 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,335.08. This trade represents a 80.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, Trevor Baldwin sold 58,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,231,840.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.91. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWIN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 189,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 377.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 161,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 127,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.