Trevor Baldwin Sells 58,000 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,231,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,132.48. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

