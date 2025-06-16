Trevor Baldwin Sells 58,000 Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,231,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,132.48. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Trevor Baldwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 12th, Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $4,660,110.00.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance
The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
