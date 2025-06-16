Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 4 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,298.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,098.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,940.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.